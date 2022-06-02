2 die in accident, 2 commits suicide

Aurangabad, June 2:

Two die in accident while two committed suicide by hanging themselves in different incidents in the city. The cases have been registered with respective police stations.

Ashish Ankush Chavan (18, Jatwada) was going from Pachpirwadi to Jatwada Road on Samruddhi Highway on his motorcycle on June 1 at around 7.30 pm when he met an accident. He died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 10 pm while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with Harsul police station.

In another incident, Suryabhan Baburao Mali (70, Shahpur, Vanjar, Gangapur) was going on Solapur - Dhule Highway on motorcycle when he slipped on the road near Walmi. He was admitted to GMCH where he died while undergoing treatment at around 2 am. A case has been registered with Satara police station.

2 commit suicide

Akash Bhanudas Avhad (44, Lalmati Math Mandir, Bhavsinghpura) committed suicide by hanging self on Wednesday night. He died at GMCH while undergoing treatment.

In another incident, Vaibhav Hira Mitkar (20, Bhavaninagar) hanged himself at his house on Wednesday. His relatives took him to GMCH where the doctors declared him deaf after examination.