2 die in different incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two persons died in two different incidents in the district.

In the first accident, Rameshwar Kaniram Pawar (25, Junone, Chalisgaon) died as a truck dashed his motorcycle near Devgaon Phata on Solapur - Dhule national highway on Wednesday evening.

Rameshwar was going to his native place from Devlana in Kannad tehsil on his motorcycle (MH 19 ED 8619). A truck (KA 63 6770) dashed his motorcycle and he was crushed under the tyres of the truck. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and sent the body to the primary health centre at Ellora for postmortem.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl returning home from coaching classes was found dead on Manjari Pati Road in Gangapur tehsil on Wednesday afternoon. The reason for death was not known. The deceased has been identified as Kalyani Ashok Lande (16, Manjari Mahuli, Gangapur).

Police said Kalyani lived with her family in Manjari. The passer-by noticed Kalyani lying near Manjari Pati road at around 2.30 pm. On receiving the information, API Sainath Gite and others rushed to the spot. They traced her identity from the bus pass in her bag. The body was sent to the sub-district hospital at Gangapur. The reason for the death was not known and the real reason will be known after the postmortem, the police said. She is survived by her parents, brother and a sister.