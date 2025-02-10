2 gangs of thieves caught in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: People caught four thieves at two different places in the city on Sunday while stealing money. The residents of the areas, after brutally beating them, handed over to the police. These thieves arrived in the city from UP, Pune and Ahilyanagar to commit the crime.

A youth Abur Khan Asif Khan Pathan wanted to send Rs 1 lakh to a relative online. He went to the Jubilee Park ATM centre with Rs 99,000 cash at 11 pm, on Sunday night, to withdraw the remaining Rs 1,000.

Despite trying twice, the money did not come out. However, the money was short in the account. He stopped there. Just then, three people came in a car, opened the ATM with their key, took the cash deposited in it and headed towards Mill Corner.

Smelling a rat, Abur Khan chased them and stopped them in front of the MSEB head office and questioned them. Then, the accused snatched Rs 99 K cash from him and drove the car forward at high speed. Abur Khan saw that they had entred at a hotel.

Abur Khan's uncle and a police officer Feroz Khan Pathan rushed to the hotel as soon as he heard about the incident. Later, the City Chowk police also reached the spot. However, during the chase, the thief named Pintu, who had taken Rs 99,000 in cash, escaped with the car.

His accomplices Sanjay Shivavatar Sahu (19), and Aman Singh Ramakant Singh Thakur (20, both from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh), were arrested. In another case, Mukiya Khan Feku Khan and Prashant Mahakal Shetty, who had come from Uttar Pradesh to rob an ATM centre in N-7, on January 31, in a similar manner, were caught red-handed.