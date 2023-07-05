2 groups clash at police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The members of two groups went to Begumpura police station to lodge complaints of a fight clashed once again in the police station on July 4 night.

Police said Mohd Khalif Mohd Azhar (32, Asefia Colony), Faisal Khan Feroz Khan (19, Bismillah Colony), and a minor boy were injured in a fight that took place at Amkhas Maidan on July 4 night. Later, they went to Begumpura police station. At the same time, members of another group Hanif Qureshi and others also went to the police station. They attacked all three of the first group. The police intervened and registered cases against them.