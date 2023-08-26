2 groups of youth clash over friendship with girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two groups of youth clashed with each other near Hanuman Mandir in Jadhavwadi on Friday night for a friendship with a girl.

As no one came forward after the incident, the police personnel themselves lodged a complaint against the groups. According to details, there were arguments among three youths at Surewadi at 11 p.m., over a friendship with a girl.

Later, they started quarrelling with each other. The number of youths in both groups increased within a few minutes. On receiving information, personnel of Harsul Police Station reached the spot.

The mischievous youths ran away to see the police. Not a single injured came to the police station to lodge a complaint. A case was registered against the known persons on the complaint of PSI Anna Sakhle.