2 killed in accident at Pimri Raja

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

Two youths were killed while two others were injured when their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck trailer near Pimpri Raja on late Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Baban Thombre and Pavan Rajendra Thombre. The injured Krishna Govind Thombre and Ashutosh Arjun Thombre were undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to details, all of them were going to attend a wedding ceremony to Pimpri Raja from Aadgaon on a motorcycle (MH-19-AG-6862).

A truck trailer (MH-04-EY-2307) was stationary at the roadside. The rider of the two-wheeler lost control and it came under the rear week of the truck. Two of them were killed on the spot while the remaining were injured.

The last rites were performed in their village on Tuesday. A pall of gloom descended on Aadgaon as two youths of the village were killed.