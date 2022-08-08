2 minor girls held for snatching chain of woman

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The resident held two minor girls (one 14 years and other 12 years old) and handed over to the police while snatching a gold chain of a woman purchasing vegetables at Pandharpur market on Sunday night.

Complainant Komal Gokul Gonge had gone to buy vegetable at Pandharpur Market on Sunday evening. While she was buying vegetables, two minor girls came near her and snatched the gold chain amounting to Rs 20,000 from her neck. Gonge started shouting for help. The girls started running but Gonge and other women chased and nabbed them. The girls have been handed over the Waluj MIDC police.