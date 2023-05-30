2 PI avoids joining their newly transferred posts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, two police inspectors (PI) out of seven, who were transferred, refused to join the newly transferred posts. Meanwhile, the remaining five of them joined the new posts immediately as per the orders issued on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya issued transfer orders of 376 police personnel on Tuesday evening. The CP has issued the orders after learning that their service period in the commissioner's office had been completed.

The list of 376 personnel includes 14 PSIs, 110 head constables and 61 police amaldars and 191 police naiks.

The commissionerate had issued orders transferring Sandeep Gurme to Crime Branch, Avinash Aghav to Waluj MIDC, Geeta Bagwade to Waluj, Sachin Ingole to traffic division Waluj and Vithal Pote to City Chowk police station. Meanwhile, the senior PI Ashok Giri refused to join Osmanpura and Dilip Gangurde refused to join Begumpura police stations.

Gangurde went on medical leave. It is learnt that he was transferred four months ago from Pundaliknagar to the Waluj traffic division. Meanwhile, it was overheard that he will be challenging his transfer in the tribunal. Meanwhile, the additional charge of the economic offence wing (EOW) has been given to Aghav.

An air of disappointment has prevailed in the police department. Few of the police inspectors (PI) who have been transferred are disappointed. Four months ago Gangurde was transferred.

In the meantime, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council has also alleged that the controversial officers are transferred to the crime branch.