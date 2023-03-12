2 sisters, two daughters-in-law, son and granddaughter die

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Members of Barve and Borude families from the city die in a tragic accident between Mehkar and Sindhkhed Raja on Sunday morning. Hausabai Bharat Barve (65) and Pramila Rajendra Borude (52) are real sisters who died in the accident. Similarly, Hausabai’s daughter-in-law Shraddha and granddaughter Janhvi, Pramila’s son Kiran and daughter-in-law Bhagyashree also died. The other seven injured members of both families are being treated in the City Care Hospital in the city. Relatives and friends gathered in the hospital on receiving the information. Barve family lives at N-11, Hudco and Borudes in N-9 Hudco. They run a laundry business. Ravindra is the head of the Barve family and Rajendra is the head of Borude family. Both of them remained at home to fill the water. These families were going to Shevgaon to pay obeisance to Gajanan Maharaj. There were 13 people in the car. Vaishnavi is the niece of Ravindra, when she gained consciousness, she told the police her mother’s mobile number. The police informed the relatives about the accident on the phone. Until then, the Mehkar rural police after giving first aid to the injured then sent them to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.

The injured included, Ravindra’s wife Namrata, sons Rudra, Yash, and Sayumya, brother Suresh, nephew Jatin, and niece Vaishnavi. Rudra's condition is said to be critical. Deceased Shraddha and her nine years old daughter died in the accident. Her husband Suresh and four years old son Jatin are injured.

Kiran Borude and Bhagyashree Borude got married a year back. They celebrated their first anniversary a few days back.

Vaishnavi’s mother when reached the hospital burst into tears when came to know that her mother, aunt, and other family members had died in the accident. People present in the hospital were moved by the incident.

Several people including former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, former corporator Rajgaurav Wankhede, Swati Nagare, Rajendra Ingle, relatives, and friends were present at the hospital.