2 universities from M’wada are among default varsities list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two universities from the Marathwada region are among the list of 18 default universities of the State declared by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It may be noted that the UGC requested the universities to appoint an ‘Ombudsperson’ several times after the issuance of UGC-(Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

In the last communication dated December 5, 2023, the universities were again requested to appoint an Ombudsperson by 31 December 2023, otherwise the list of such universities not will be published. The list of such universities was released for not complying with the requirements.

The released list has names of 421 State, private and deemed varsities. The list includes 18 universities from Maharashtra. The names of the two universities of the region are also found in the list. Their names are Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University (Nanded) and Maharashtra Agricultural University (Parbhani).

Some of the prominent universities of the State which are default education institutions list included Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Raigad), Maharashtra University of Health and Science (Nashik), Maharashtra National Law Universities (Mumbai and Nagpur).

Box

8 Pvt in default list

The UGC also released the default private universities list, including eight from the State.