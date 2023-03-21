2 youths end lives in separate incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youths committed suicide in two separate incidents in the city on Tuesday.

According to details, Pravin Sanchit Lahane (28, Chhatrapatinagar, Mukundwadi) used to run a hotel serving Chinese dishes in his colony. He ended his life by hanging himself in his room on Tuesday morning.

His family members rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where declared him brought dead. Police constable Prabhakar Bhise is on the case.

In another incident, Aditya Sitaram Bhise (21, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) ended his life by jumping in front of a running training at 8 am today. He was doing a private job in Mumbai. He came here to meet his parents and committed suicide. Constable Digambar Dharbale is on the case.

Both cases were reported within the jurisdiction of Mukundwadi Police Station. Senior Police Inspector of the Police Station Vithal Sase said that cases of accidental deaths were registered in the case with the police station.