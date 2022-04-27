20 doctors from GMCH deputed to Jalgaon

Aurangabad, April 27:

Twenty doctors from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Aurangabad have been temporarily deputed to GMCH, Jalgaon. There is no denying the possibility of endangering the PG seats and also affecting the patient service.

The GMCH at Jalgaon will be inspected by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for various postgraduate courses in various medical and non-medical disciplines. During this inspection, it is verified whether there is a faculty in terms of curriculum or not. Therefore, 20 professors, associate professors and assistant professors were temporarily deputed to Jalgaon. The directorate of medical education and research has directed the authorities to immediately relieve these teachers for joining the deputation college. Earlier, 12 doctors, including associate and assistant professors from the GMCH and government cancer hospital, were deputed in August 2018 to Jalgaon GMCH. Now, another 20 doctors have been temporarily deputed in Jalgaon.

Might affect PG seats

The professors will have to remain for at least one year after deputation in the respective medical college. NMC is monitoring the postgraduate posts in the GMCH next year. Therefore, there is no denying the possibility of 'PG' seats being threatened by vacancies of professors in the GMCH. It will also severely affect the patients services and put an additional load on resident doctors.