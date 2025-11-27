20 hectares needed for railway doubling; Rs 100 crore estimated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district administration has sent a letter to the railway authorities requesting payment of survey charges in connection with land acquisition for the doubling of the railway line from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Parbhani.

The total extent of property that will be affected will become clear once the railway administration pays the survey fee to the Land Records Department. The section from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Shekta falls under the jurisdiction of the district administration, and about 20 hectares of land will need to be acquired. After completing the survey up to Shekta, officials will know exactly how much land from each category and the extent of properties along the railway line in the city will be affected. In relation to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani railway doubling, the Railway Expansion Struggle Committee met with BJP leaders to discuss the project. Two meetings have already been held to understand the concerns and doubts of affected residents. BJP leaders assured the committee that no one would suffer any loss. The central government has initiated the land acquisition process. However, the gazette notification issued by the government has caused some unease among the property owners. Land acquisition will take place from the city railway station up to Shekta.

------

Estimated cost of Rs 100 crore

Officials estimate that land acquisition will cost around Rs 100 crore. The exact figures will be clear after the survey. Compensation may be considered based on property transactions over the past two years and projected rates for the next year. Sources also noted that preparations for land acquisition have slowed down buying and selling transactions in this area.