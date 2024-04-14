2000 runners participate in the ‘Run for Equality’ marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 2000 running enthusiasts took part in ‘Run For Equality’ marathon which was held to celebrate 133rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on Sunday.

The marathon was a tribute to Dr Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian constitution and dedicated his life to eradicating social inequality in India.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth, Dean GMCH Dr Shivaji Sukre, Deputy collector Dr Scuhita Shinde, Smart City deputy CEO Ravindra Jogdand, assistant director of Sports Authority of India Sumedh Tarodekar, iron man Dr Praful Jatale and municipal deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad flagged of the run.

The run was divided into two categories - 5km and 10 km run. After the run Dr Rahul Jawale, chief engineer Bahujan Khandare, principal TA Kadam, Dr Bhaskar Khaire and Dr Abhay Pandit gave away the prizes.

Following are the medal winners:

5 Km (below 16, Male)

1st : Aniket Jungle

2nd : Tanishk Indore

5 Km (below 16, Female)

1st : Jayashree Narode

2nd : Dhanashree Gujrane

5 Km (Above 16, male)

1st : Arjun Shinde

2nd : Angat Kanhere

5 Km (above 16, female)

1st : Arti Thokal.

2nd : Gitanjali Raut

10 Km (above 16, male)

1st : Rameshwar Munjal

2nd : Sheku Wagh

10 Km (above 16, female)

1st : Amruta Gaikwad

2nd : Dipali Bhosale