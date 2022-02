207 corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

In all, 207 corona suspects found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-9, Hinanagar, Surewadi, Mondhanaka, Phulambri, Shreyanagar, Vyankateshnagar, Shambhushashtri Colony, TV Centre, Seven Hills Canara Bank area, Bajrang Chowk, Kanchanwadi, Snehnagar, Kranti Chowk, Pethenagar, Snehnagar, MIT College area, Garkheda, Adityanagar, Banjara Colony, Kalda Corner, Shreynagar, Devgiri Hostel area, Vishrantinagar, N-1, N-3, Mahajan Colony, Deolai area, Khinvansara Park, Ranjanvan Society, Shankarnagar, Sutgirni Chowk, Chintamani Socieity, New Shanti Colony, Trimurti Chowk, Shivshankar Colony, Itkheda, Akashwani, Ramnagar, Shantiniketan Colony, Pratapnagar, Mitmita (One each).

Khadkeshwar, Manisha Colony, Samarthnagar, Kanchanwadi, N-4, Thakarenagar, N-2, Satara area (Two each).

Cantonment area, Nandanvan Colony, Ulkanagari, Beed By-pass, Shivajinagar, (Three each).

Ghati area, N-11, Paithan Road, (Four each). Others - 54.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri - 4, Sillod - 5, Paithan - 5, Khuldabad - 6, Kannad - 7, Aurangabad - 12, Gangapur - 14, Vaijapur - 15.

Six die; total deaths: 3708

A 76 years old woman from Wakala, Vaijapur, 82 years old man from Bhimnagar and 72 years old man from Chikalthana died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 73 years old man from N-7 Cidco, 74 years old woman from Naralibaug and 64 years old man from Waluj died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 5

New patients: 207 (City 139 Rural 68)

Total patients: 1,68,277

Cured - 1,60,554

Discharged today: 598 (City 417 181 rural)

Active: 4015

Deaths: 3708 (06 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 5

Total Doses: 44,08,009

First Dose: 28,11,366

Second Dose: 15,72,044

Precaution Dose: 22,599