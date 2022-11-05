215 examiners face music for errors in evaluation

It may be noted that MSBSHSE conducts SSC and SSC annual session examinations in February-March and March-April respectively every year.

More than 3.50 lakh students of both 10th and 12th from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts of the division appear for the examinations.

The State Board provides the facility of seeking xerox copies of answer books and getting re-evaluated if students have any doubts about marks. More than 750 candidates obtain photostat copies of answer books and apply for re-evaluation.

Talking to this newspaper, officers of the MSBSHSE said action is being taken against an examiner if five or more marks are increased in re-evaluation.

A teacher gets Rs 5 for the evaluation of one answer book of three hours of paper of SSC while Rs 6 is paid for the assessment of each answer book.

The honorarium is between Rs 2 to Rs 4 if the duration of the paper is less than two and a half hours.

“Their honorarium is also deducted for the errors. The Aurangabad division of the State Board served a notice to 158 HSC and 57 SSC teachers seeking clarification from them. The Board asked the education societies where these examiners work, to take action against the teachers,” the officers said.