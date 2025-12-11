2,173 birth certificates cancelled in district

Aadhaar Card is not proof of DoB

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A committee of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has uncovered widespread irregularities in the birth certificates issued belatedly.

Out of 7,214 registered birth certificates, 2,173 certificates that lacked the certification of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) have been cancelled, and action to cancel the remaining 5,041 certificates is underway.

District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar stated that thousands of birth certificates issued relying on the Aadhaar card, as Government proof, would be cancelled and complaints would be lodged with the police against the concerned individuals.

Currently, police cases have been registered against 47 individuals at the SDO level.

The Government has launched a special campaign to curb large-scale irregularities in birth certificates. According to a government circular issued by the Revenue and Forest Department on December 1, 2025, Nayab Tehsildars, Tehsildars, and Municipal Corporation and Council authorities have been instructed to immediately cancel all birth certificates issued with delay, either solely based on the Aadhaar card or through illegal means, and to retrieve the original certificates from the beneficiaries.

An Aadhaar card cannot be accepted as proof of date of birth for a certificate. Individuals obtaining delayed birth certificates must submit an affidavit proving their date of birth from the SDO to obtain the certificate legally.

All cancelled records must be immediately removed from the ‘CRS’ portal, as per government instructions.

A one-day meeting of all relevant government departments will be held under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner. In line with this, a special meeting of senior district officials was conducted at the District Collector’s office ay.

Box

Police Action

Thousands of fake birth certificates in the State are likely to be cancelled under this campaign. Moreover, legal action will be taken against individuals misusing Government schemes.

“Citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar who have obtained birth certificates through illegal means are advised to voluntarily return them to the Gram Panchayat, Municipal Corporation and Council, Cantonment Board, or Government Hospital office concerned. Otherwise, they will face police action,” the administration has warned.