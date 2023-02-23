22 copycats caught in HSC exams

Aurangabad: A total of 22 students were caught while indulging in malpractice during HSC examinations at the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday.

The State Board started holding the examinations began on February 21. The flying squads caught 36 candidates on the first day.

A total of 22 students who were indulging in the malpractice of Thursday’s paper were caught in three districts-Aurangabad (09), Jalna (04) and Hingoli (09). With this, the total of copycats in the Aurangabad division has risen to 58.