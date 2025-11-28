222 Birth certificates issued based on Aadhaar to be cancelled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While citizens have been flocking to municipal corporations, district councils, and GMCH to obtain birth and death certificates, the government has decided to cancel the birth certificates issued in the district based on Aadhaar cards. A government circular has been issued, and 222 birth certificates in the city will be cancelled.

Birth certificates issued by the Nayab Tehsildar based on Aadhaar cards after 11 August 2023 will be cancelled. Tehsildars, SDMs, District Collectors, and Divisional Commissioners have been instructed to verify birth and death certificates based on 16 points according to the March 2025 ordinance. A special verification drive will be conducted in the district in the near future.

Currently, the GMCH administration is directing citizens to the Sub-Divisional Office. Citizens are being advised to go to the Sub-Divisional Office, causing inconvenience. Following complaints by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, all offices have been delaying the issuance of birth and death certificates. Notably, large numbers of files remain pending in the SDM office.

7,169 Birth certificates from GMCH suspected

A total of 7,169 birth certificates issued from GMCH are now under suspicion.

Inconvenience after March 2025 ordinance

After objections raised by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya regarding certificates issued by the administration, the government issued a new GR. Now, 14 documents are required to obtain a certificate. To verify birth details, records from old schools or hospitals, Gram Panchayat or municipal records, and government hospital records are included. However, many of these old documents are currently difficult to obtain. Due to these rules, sub-divisional officers are reluctant to make decisions. They fear that after issuing a certificate, a verification may result in action against them, leading many officers to reject applications.

1,500 Cases pending

The government has issued a circular. 222 orders were based on Aadhaar cards and will now be cancelled. These are in the city. These certificates were issued before the new orders came into effect. Since 12 March, certificates are not being issued without the newly required documents. Currently, 1,500 cases are pending.

—Dr. Vyankt Rathod, sub-divisional officer