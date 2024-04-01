225 villages set up 'segregation sheds’ for waste mgmt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 656 villages in the district were given work orders for solid waste and sewage management in rural areas before the model code of conduct came into effect.

However, only 225 villages of them have succeeded in setting up 'segregation sheds' for waste sorting.

A total of 15 villages of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil were given a fund of 60 lakhs in proportion to their population for the works. The remaining fund was frozen from the State level on the night of March 31.

A senior officer of the Swachh Bharat Mission Cell of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) hoped that they would receive this frozen fund again in the current financial year.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZP Vikas Meena planned a strategy for successful solid waste and sewage management in 1197 villages in the financial year. So, the instructions were given to the officers and employees of Swachh Bharat Mission Cell to complete the works successfully on mission mode.

So far 225 sheds have been constructed in the district and the administration has distributed funds of 60 lakhs to 15 works at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil. “A provision of Rs 3 crores was made for the works. This fund is provided by the Swachh Bharat Mission Cell of the state. The balance of funds was found to be zero online on the night of March 31. The District Cell works as a mediator,” said Rajendra Desale, deputy CEO of ZP Swachh Bharat Mission Cell.