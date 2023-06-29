Edouard Mendy leaves Chelsea to join Al-Ahli

London [UK], June 29 : Edouard Mendy has departed from Premier League club Chelsea to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal.

The Senegal national spent three seasons at Chelsea and achieved glory with the club by winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League. Mendy conceded twice in the seven knockout matches in the Champions League tournament.

"Edouard Mendy registered nine Champions League clean sheets in 2020/21, a feat achieved by no other goalkeeper in their debut season in Europe's elite club competition," according to Chelsea website.

After success with Chelsea, Mendy was named UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season.

He also won the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

With Chelsea, Edouard Mendy also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. For Senegal, he won the Africa Cup of Nations final, saving the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

Mendy kept 23 clean sheets for Chelsea during the 2021/22 season, including in both domestic finals. He also kept five consecutive shutouts in Champions League home fixtures, a first by a goalkeeper of an English club.

His 30th clean sheet for the Blues came in his 54th appearance. Only Petr Cech reached that figure in fewer matches.

Mendy's minutes were limited last term, but he did pass the 100-game barrier. In total, he featured 105 times for Chelsea and 49 of those games ended with a clean sheet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor