24 proposals approved in MC meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) approved 24 proposals in their meeting organised from 11.30 am to 3 pm, on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired the meeting which was attended by 19 members including Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarvade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar.

In the meeting, 24 proposals were discussed. The proposal to transfer the College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Chikalthan (Kannad), run by Sai Sakal Shikshan Prasarak Mandal to Asawa Brothers Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was submitted for the consideration of the MC. A committee was appointed under the chairmanship of the Pro-VC to make recommendations in this regard.

Approval was given to change the name of the college, Marathwada Institute of Career Education Management Studies and Research (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) to Matoshree Shrikanwar College.

In this meeting, unanimous approval was given to form four committees on various subjects. In this, a six-member committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dr Gajanan Sanap to make policy decisions regarding the criteria for allotment of residences in the university premises, house rent allowance and other matters. Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad will be the member secretary.

A four-member committee was formed under the chairmanship of Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarvade to make recommendations regarding the college transfer. A six-member committee was set up under the chairmanship of Dr. Ankush Kadam regarding the University Guest House. Officer-in-charge Dr Kailas Pathrikar will be the member secretary of the committee.

Meanwhile, a resolution to congratulate Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari who visited many centers during the annual examination period. He made appropriate suggestions. It will help increase transparency in the examination in the coming period. Principal Dr. Bharat Khandare presented a resolution of congratulations for this.