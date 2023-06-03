24 students of YB Chavan College selected in campus recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pool campus recruitment drive was organised at Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) on Saturday. The team of Lupin (Goa) a fast-growing reputed company participated in the campus placement.

More than 126 Diploma, UG and PG Pharmacy and Science candidates appeared for the interview. Of them, 24 students were finally selected. Every year YBCCP takes the initiative for conducting Pool campus interviews of various reputed Pharmaceutical industries and giving excellent career opportunities to the Pharmacy students of the Marathwada Region.

Chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Farhat Jamal and Principal of the College Dr M H Dehghan congratulated the candidates on their selection. Dr SR Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoaib, members of the placement cell took efforts for the success of the recruitment drive.