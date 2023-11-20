24-year-old ends life to get rid of loan debt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 24-year-old financially burdened youth ended his life by hanging in an agricultural farm at Jalgaon Mete on Sunday (November 19) at 10 pm. The deceased have been identified as Bhimrao Bhika Pachpute.

Bhimrao, on Sunday morning, went to drop off his sister who had come to her parents home for Bhaubeej. He returned home in the evening. At 10 pm, he telephoned and told his younger brother that he is committing suicide in the farm.

The family members and villagers rushed towards the farm in hope to prevent the incident if possible, but was in vain as while they were searching for him, they spotted Bhimrao hanging in one corner of the farm. The relatives could not resist their emotions and burst to tears as he was the lone bread-winner of the family.

According to relatives he was under stress due to the repayment of loan in his name as well as his father’s name. Hence he took the extreme step to end his life.

Acting upon the information Wadod Bazar police reached the spot, performed the panchanama, and with the help of villagers shifted the body to Phulambri health centre. The hospital handed over the body to the relatives after post-mortem.

He leaves behind a family comprising parents, four sisters and one younger brother. The last rites upon him were performed at Jalgaon Mete village on Monday at 11.30 am. Further investigation is on by Wadod Bazaar police.