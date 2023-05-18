25 K consumers in darkness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The incidents of power failure continue at a time when summer is at its peak.

Nearly 25,000 consumers from Sugirni Chowk, Garkheda and Shivajinagar areas were in the darkness for half an hour on Thursday evening.

This is because the supply from Sutgirni (Roshan Gate) and Shivajinagar sub-stations were disrupted at 8.15 due to a technical snag.

The electricity cable of 33 kv which gets supply from 132 KV Sub-station of Satara developed a technical snag. The residents of the areas suffered a lot from humidity after the power failure. The residents constantly phoned Mahaveetran asking about the resumption of energy.

On receiving information, employees of Mahaveetran rushed and restored the power by making alternative arrangement for both sub-stations from Chikalthan 132 kv sub-station.

The citizens heaved a sigh of relief when electricity was restored at 8.50 pm. The work to find the technical snag on the 33 kv cable was underway.