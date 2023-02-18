25 pc Ajanta paintings damaged due to Silverfish

Aurangabad:

Expert in scientific conservation of archaeological sites and former director general of National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (Lucknow), Manager Singh, underlined that Indian artists and architects were very much progressive and ahead of European countries by 1,000 years in the third century. However, the insect Silverfish (Lepisma Saccharina) is posing a severe threat to the paintings of the Ajanta Caves. It has damaged 25 per cent of the paintings.

“The same threat of Silverfish does not exist in Ellora Caves. Here the plaster was mixed with Bhang and Ganja (cannabis and marijuana) along with many other components to make the heritage structures and monuments as fire resistants. This is why they have sustained and remained unharmed till today,” said Singh.

Singh was also apprised of various scientific conservation undertaken by him during his tenure in the science branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad).