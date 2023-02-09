25-year-old farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad: Fed up with constant loss of crops and unable to pay loans, a 25-year-old farmer committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in his farm in Dastapur Shivar on Thursday.

According to police, Shaikh Saddam Shaikh Babu (Kinhi, Soygaon) had sustained severe loss of crop in his farmland due to excessive rainfall. He was also unable to pay his loans putting him under severe financial stress. On Thursday morning, he went to his farm and hanged himself to a tree. Some women saw the incident and informed the villagers. Getting information, PSI Shridhar Gite of the Banoti police station and his team rushed to the spot and admitted him to Pachora health centre. The medical officer declared him dead on arrival.