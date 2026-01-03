250 litres of diesel stolen from Borewell vehicle
January 3, 2026
Unknown individuals stole 250 litres of diesel from a stationary borewell vehicle in front of a petrol pump in the Gopalpur area of Chikalthana. The theft, which occurred at the end of December, was reported on January 1 by Shaikh Illahis Shaikh Nizam, and a case has been registered at Chikalthana Police Station.