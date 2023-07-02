Gurupurnima festival at Renuka Mata temple today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sri Harihar Sadguru Shaktipeeth Renuka Mata temple on the Bypass by Renuka Mandir,will celebrate the Guru Purnima Mohotsav under the patronage of Shri Sadguru Appa Maharaj on July 3. For the festival, there will be a 100 x 90 feet waterproof main pavilion, a 70 x 100 feet food pavilion, and food will be donated to around 20,000 devotees.

Many devotees are preparing for the festival according to the guidance of Shri Ambarish Maharaj and the planning of Shri Anirudh Maharaj. On July 3, at 6 am, Shri Sadguru Appa Maharaj will give Gurupadesh to the devotees. Kachru Jadhav informed that Vyaspeeth Poojan, Sri Sadguru Poojan will be held at 10 am. A palanquin procession will take place at 5 pm.