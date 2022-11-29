2500 physically challenged completes run

Aurangabad

'Divyang Shakti Run' organised by Navjeevan Society for Research and Rehabilitation of Mentally Handicap, Saraswati Bhuvan and Black Box was held on Sunday. In all, 2,500 physically challenged persons completed the run. The run was started from Saraswati Bhuvan ground passed through Savarkar Chowk, Kranti Chowk police station to Satish Motors and return.

Deputy SP Sunil Langewar, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, deputy municipal commissioner Nanda Gaikwad and others were present during the inauguration of the run.