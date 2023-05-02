Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian honours Karl Lagerfeld with pearls galore

New York [US], May 2 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is known for appearing in bizarre looks at Met Gala. However, this year she kept it simple yet classy in honour of the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress that is "dripping in pearls." She elevated the outfit with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals encrusted with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet.

Kim's pearl look drew mixed reactions from netizens.

"Kim in just simple look? Can't believe it," a social media user commented.

"For a change, Kim opted for a simple look. She is looking gorgeous," another one wrote.

Kim made her Met Gala debut in 2013. At that time, she was pregnant with her first child North West. She walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress created out of floral printed jersey with grommet details that attached the sleeves, turtleneck and perfectly matched gloves and shoes, People reported.

She was accomped by her then-boyfriend Kanye West.

After her debut, Kim appeared at Met Gala several times and that too in unique fashionable avatars. Remember her undercover look?

In 2021, she wore an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels. Her outfit instantly became the talk of the town and was immediately titled one of her splashiest fashion moments of 2021.

For the 2022 Met Gala with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the reality star wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. Backlash to the outfit choice was swift, especially after she revealed that she lost 16 lbs. within three weeks in order to wear the dress.

365 days are left to see what Kim has in store for her fans for Met Gala 2024.

