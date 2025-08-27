26 proposals submitted for artificial sand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration will allow manufacturing artificial sand (M Sand) on private lands as well as Government lands soon. The Government land is yet to be determined.

To fill the shortage of river sand, artificial sand (M sand) made from gravel by machine is being encouraged. The proposals are being submitted to the district administration for M sand on private lands. Sources informed that so far, 26 proposals for manufacturing artificial land on private lands have been filed.

The administration planned to provide at least 50 mining belts in the district for making artificial sand. Government lands will be determined soon and those mining belts will be auctioned. It has been planned to give permission to at least 50 mining belts in the district. The contract for belts on both private and government lands will be given.