27-yr-old girl injured by a gang of women in bar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, two women and their two accomplices beat a 27-year-old young girl Sheena (name changed) over an issue of the latter's friend sitting in the bar. The incident took place in Kapil Bar, in Sudhakarnagar, on August 3 at 11.30 pm. Meanwhile, Satara police have registered a case against Lahu Ghatkal, two women and one another.

It may be noted that Sheena stay in the Garkheda area and came to know that her friend Gayas Khan was sitting in the above bar. Hence, on Sunday at 11.30 pm, she went inside the bar and insisted Gayas to come outside. However, one woman named Rani, who was sitting there along with her two friends, beat her. Gatkal also intervened in the clash and waged an attack on Sheena with a fork and injured her hand. Meanwhile, Sheena’s brother tried to intervene, but he and his sister were beaten and threatened with dire consequences. After taking treatment in hospital, Sheena lodged a complaint against all of them with Satara police station.