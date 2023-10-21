27-yr-old student dies mysteriously due to dizziness in hostel

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 27-year-old Ravikiran Rajeshwar Suryawanshi, who was preparing for the competitive examinations, died mysteriously on Friday midnight (around 12.30 am). The cause of death is not ascertained. Hence the doctors have reserved the medical report for high-level inquiry.

Ravikiran hails from a farmers family and was a native of Hadgaon tehsil in Nanded district. After having a degree in Pharmacy, he was preparing for competitive examinations for the last few years.

He took admission in the Maratha Hostel, a few months ago. On Thursday, he stepped out of the hostel at 4 pm and returned at 11 pm. However, after some time, he started vomiting and his health started to deteriorate. The fellow colleagues rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. However, the doctors declared him dead after examination at 1 am. Acting upon the information, his relatives reached GMCH on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police inspector of Kranti Chowk Police Station, Santosh Patil, reached the hostel and inspected his room on Friday. He inquired about the details with the roommates. The doctors kept the viscera of Ravikiran to detect the cause of death. A thorough investigation is underway about the case, said Patil.