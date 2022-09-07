2,718 officers, constabulary staff on bandobast

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Ganesh immersion processions will be organised in the city, Cidco, Hudco, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, New Aurangabad, Waluj Mahanagar, Waluj, Harsul, Satara, Cantonment and other areas.

To maintain law and order during the procession, strict police bandobast will be deployed in the city. The police will keep a watch on the miscreants from the high buildings. For which, 2,718 police officers and constables will be deployed at various places. Apart, the Jawans of the state reserve police force and home guards will also be deployed, informed CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.

CP Dr Gupta has taken the decision to appoint one policeman with each Ganesh Mandal, he will coordinate between the Ganesh Mandal and the police. 21 policemen have been selected who will keep a watch on the main procession from 10 towering buildings.

Similarly, 101 officers and constabulary staff led by an ACP will be deployed in Cidco - Hudco area. A team of policemen has been established to provide food packets to the policemen on bandobast.

The permission for the procession will be only till 12 midnight. The police have been directed to made a video recording if loud speakers are used after this time, to see that the mosques are covered with cloths and no one should shower Gulal on the mosques, to see that there is no stock of stones, brikes or soda bottles being made on the route and the armed policemen should possess 30 rubber and 10 live cartridges.

In all, 54 policemen have been deployed in the area of 18 mosques coming on the route of procession.

Police deployed

CP: 1

DCP: 4

ACP: 6

PI: 40

API/PSI: 136

Constables: 2238

Lady constables: 314