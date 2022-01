290 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

In all, 290 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Rahulnagar Railway Station, N-6, Aloknagar, N-4, N-3, N-2, Pushpanagari, Ramnagar, Balajinagar, Paithan Road, Mukundwadi, Chitegaon, N-12, Honajinagar, Navjeevan Colony, Mayurnagar, N-11, Pisadevi Road, Kasliwal Marval West, Padegaon, Gandhinagar, Shreynagar, Deshmukhnagar, Peshvenagar, Nikenagar, Tapadiyanagar, Vyankateshnagar, (One each).

Osmanpura, Kanchanwadi, Hanumannagar, Shreynagar, Cantonment area, N-9, Nandanvan Colony, Jyotinagar, Kranti Chowk, Nakshatrawadi, Deolai Road, Vidyaniketan Colony, Nyaynagar (Two each).

Ulkanagari, Mayur Park, Harsul, (Three each).

Satara area, Uttarangari, New Gajanannagar, Padampura, (Four each). Near Gurukrupa Hospital Samarthnagar, Shahnoormia Dargah (Five each). Beed By-pass, Sundarwadi (Six each). Others - 112.

Patients found in the rural areas Khuldabad - 1, Kannad - 5, Sillod - 5, Paithan - 9, Gangapur - 11, Vaijapur - 21, Aurangabad - 26.

5 die; total deaths: 3695

A 84 years old man from Padegaon and a 64 years old man from Pandharpur, Waluj died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 77 years old woman from Jalannagar, 89 years old man from Shahgunj, Chelipura and 5 years old girl from Tulshi Apartment, Deolai Road died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 31

New patients: 290 (City 212 Rural 78)

Total patients: 1,66,542

Cured - 1,57,033

Discharged today: 820 (City 392 428 rural)

Active: 5814

Deaths: 3695 (05 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 31

Total Doses: 43,60,058

First Dose: 28,03,017

Second Dose: 15,37,225

Precaution Dose: 19,815