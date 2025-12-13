292 aspirants wished to contest civic elections on Shinde Sena ticket on second day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To assess aspirants for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the Shinde Sena distributed application forms over the past two days. After 536 persons collected forms on Friday, another 292 aspirants registered their names with the party and took application forms on Saturday. District president Rajendra Janjal claimed that those collecting forms from the Shinde Sena included office-bearers and workers not only from their own party but also from other political parties.

In view of the municipal corporation elections, alliance partners BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had distributed application forms to aspirants a few days ago. The Congress party from the Maha Vikas Aghadi had also distributed forms to aspirants. The Shinde Sena distributed forms on December 12 and 13 at the party’s central campaign office at Nirala Bazaar. Accordingly, 536 aspirants collected forms on Friday, while 292 aspirants collected forms between 11 am and 3 pm on Saturday, taking the total to 828. On both days, party office-bearers distributed the forms to the aspirants.

Party leaders said that, along with their own office-bearers, workers from the Congress, MNS, and Uddhav Sena were also seen collecting application forms. MLA Jaiswal said that on Sunday, applications duly filled will be accepted from aspirants throughout the day. On Monday and Tuesday, the main coordination committee will conduct interviews of the aspirants. The extent to which an aspirant has prepared for the election will be evident from how completely and properly the application form has been filled.

Party chief Eknath Shinde to have the final say

After conducting interviews of the aspirants, the main coordination committee will submit its report to party chief Eknath Shinde. At the same time, the party will conduct a survey in the city. After reviewing both the committee’s report and the survey report, Eknath Shinde himself will give final approval to the candidates’ nominations.