2L patients registered for Grand health check-up camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As a part of Devendra Seva Mahotsav, a grand health check-up camp has been organised at Ayodhyanagari on Railway Station Road on August 13. Around 2 lakh patients have been registered to be checked in the camp, informed BJP city chief Shirish Boralkar in a press conference here on Thursday.

The camp has been organised by the state government, health department and people’s participation. Around 90 OPD centres will be established on the ground. All the work will be paperless and all the information about the patients will be provided to the doctors through the online system. Accordingly, the doctors will advise for further treatment, surgeries and medication. Renowned doctors from the state will attend the camp. The patients will be helped financially for costly surgeries through Mahatma Janaarogya Yojana, Dharmaday Yojana, Tata, and Reliance Foundation. One company has donated 10,000 spectacles for the camp, Boralkar said.

Organisers Rajendra Sable, former mayor Bapur Ghadamode, Anil Makariye, Dilip Thorat and others were present during the press meet.