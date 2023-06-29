Tottenham Hotspur sign James Maddison from Leicester City

London [UK], June 29 : Tottenham Hotspur have announced their latest signing of the 2023/24 season under their new head coach Ange Postecoglou with James Maddison joining the club on Thursday.

Tottenham released an official statement to announce the arrival of the English winger, "We are delighted to announce the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City. The England international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028."

Maddison began his career with Coventry City, he progressed through the youth ranks to make his professional debut in August 2014, before joining Norwich City in January 2016.

He became a key part of Norwich's side the following season, making 49 appearances in all competitions, and ending the campaign as the club's top scorer with 15 goals, claiming City's Player of the Season award.

Earning recognition for his consecutive exceptional performances on the field, Maddison claimed various personal accolades throughout the 2017/18 campaign, which included the Championship Young Player of the Month award for January 2018, the Championship Goal of the Month award for September 2017, and January 2018.

He was further nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season, he was also named in both the Championship and PFA Team of the Year. Maddison has been hailed by many former players as one of the most talented English midfielders and his personal accolades are just a reflection of it.

In July 2018, he signed for Leicester City, making his Premier League debut the following month in a season opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After enjoying a mesmerising first season, he collected Leicester City's Young Player of the Season award. The English playmaker made 203 appearances over his five-year spell with the Foxes, scoring 55 goals. He will now begin a new chapter in his career after Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League last season.

