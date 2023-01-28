Woman, 2 children found dead near railway tracks in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 Delhi Police on Saturday found three bodies, including that of a woman and two children, with injury marks on their heads near the railway tracks in North-West Delhi's Narela area.

That bodies, which were recovered by Delhi Police's railway unit, have been sent to the hospital and the police are trying to ascertain their identities.

The case is now being investigated by the Outer North District Police, said a senior officer.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor