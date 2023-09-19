2nd CAP round of B Arch begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round for Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) will commence on September 20.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell started the first CAP round on September 11 academic Year 2023-24 in Government and private unaided professional colleges.

Those who were allotted the seats were asked to confirm their admission by joining the college on or before September 18. The CAP round II will commence on September 20.

The aspirants will be able to submit an online option form for the round through the candidate’s login up to September 22.

The seats will be allotted provisionally on September 13. The selected candidates will have to accept the seat and confirm the admission by reporting to the allotted college on or before September 26. The third round will start on September 27.

Academic activities to start on Sept 29

--Academic activities will begin in all institutes on September 29

-Cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2023-24 October 12

-The institutes will have to upload the data of admitted candidates on or before October 12.