2nd CAP round of MBBS, BDS admissions begins

Aurangabad, March 8:

The second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for MBBS and BDS courses began on Tuesday.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC), the Competent Authority completed the first CAP round last month for the academic year 2021-22.

It has decided to conduct State quota round-II from today. The round will include newly permitted seats, cancelled allotted seats and seats available due to not joining the college in the first round. The CET Cell declared the seat matrix on Monday.

The selection list was released today. Those candidates who were selected, can join the college and fill the status retention form for the second round of MBBS and BDS between March 9 and 14.

Candidates will have to submit all original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which their selection stands cancelled.

Choice filling process for newly added

Six more new Physiotherapy and B Sc-Nursing Colleges were granted permission to participate in the admissions process of health science courses recently. The candidates were allowed to fill option form for the colleges up to March 7.

Instructions for status retention form submission

--A candidate who is allotted a seat and wishes to participate in the subsequent round, should not fill the status retention form

-- Those candidates who are not allotted a seat and do not want to participate in the next round, will have to submit the form

--Filling of status retention form is choice of candidate and colleges asked not to force a candidate to fill it.

-- The schedule for subsequent rounds will be published in due course.

-- All participating institutes were directed to treat all Saturdays and Sundays and gazetted holidays as

working days because of the limited time available for counselling.

--The admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the norms.