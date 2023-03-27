2nd regional level Nuclear Medicine CME held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging at CARE CIIGMA Hospital, Aurangabad Cancer Society, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Association of Nuclear Medicine Physicians of India (ANMPI) jointly organised a regional-level Nuclear Medicine CME on Monday.

Faculties from AIIMS Hospital- Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, BARC, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune guided the participants about Nuclear Medicine.

Around 150 doctors registered in the CME from the Marathwada region. It was inaugurated by Chief Medical Director Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Dr Manisha Takalkar, Manoj Roy, Dr Ajay Rote, Dr Prafful Jatale, Dr Rajesh Saoji, Dr Prakash Devde, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale and Dr Sachin Phadnis.

The teaching faculties, experts and researchers held a discussion on various topics of Nuclear Medicine and PET-CT. They said that the Nuclear Medicine is a specialised branch of Medicine.

“In Nuclear Medicine with the help of Radio-isotope, medicine is used for diagnosis and treatment. It tells the function of the Thyroid, Heart, Kidney and Liver. Iodine therapy is useful in hyperthyroid patients and cancer thyroid patients,” they said.

The prominent doctors said that PET-CT is used mostly in cancer staging, treatment response and follow-up.

Organisation committee office-bearers and hospital staff took efforts to make it successful.