3 arrested for using fake registration numbers on motorcycles

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

The crime branch and traffic police arrested three persons using fake registration numbers on the motorcycles.

Crime branch PSI Gajanan Sontakke received the information that Kabir Khan Sher Khan Pathan (48, Ambelohal) is using a motorcycle with a fake registration number (MH 20 BP 9096) on it. The police arrested him on Bairpur Toki Road near Ambelohol on Friday evening. When the police asked about the documents, he told that he purchased the motorcycle from Appasaheb Mete eight months back for Rs 13,000. However, during the investigation, it was found that the original registration number is MH28 AM 1667 and he had stolen it. The police action was executed by PSI Sontakke, ASI Javkhede, Nitin Dhule, Parbhat Maske and others.

Meanwhile, the traffic police arrested Dadarao Kotkar (Adgaon) going from Jai Bhavaninagar to Cidco Bus Stand on a motorcycle (MH15 EV 3360). ASI Mohan Kedare checked and found that the registration number was fake. Similarly, Jagdish Tambe (30, Sarangpur, Ambad, presently living at Ranjangaon Shenpunji) at Jubilee Park signal and found that the registration number of his motorcycle was fake. Cases have been registered with Cidco and City Chowk police stations.