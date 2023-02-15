3 booked for abetting woman to commit suicide

Aurangabad: Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence against hubby and two others on charge of abetting a 23-year-old married woman to commit suicide in Ranjangaon. The deceased have been identified as Meena Arjun Wankhede (Buldhana).

Meena was married to Sachin (of Savna, in Chikhli tehsil of Buldhana district) seven years ago. After a few days of the marriage Sachin and Meena shifted to Ranjangaon. The couple was staying in a rented house. Sachin was earning his livelihood by working in a factory based at Waluj MIDC. Meena gave birth to a baby girl. This made her in-laws unhappy and they started torturing her. In the meantime, Sachin’s younger brother Premnath shifted with the couple in Ranjangaon. When Sachin’s daughter became one and a half years old, his mother would visit their house intermittently. She would throw tantrums and curse Meena for not giving birth to a baby boy. The mother-in-law also instigated Sachin to go for a second marriage to have a baby boy. In the meantime, Premnath started drinking alcohol regularly and abusing as well as beating Meena in a drunken state. All three including hubby were harassed and tortured to bring Rs 1 lakh from her parents to buy a plot. Meena had informed her parents about the torture and harassment for money as well as for the want of a baby boy. She was also threatened with divorce. Her parents suggested her to take a divorce to get rid of the torture, but in hope of good day, she avoided to give divorce. On February 10, Sachin contacted Meena’s brother Kishore Wankhede and told him that Meena is ill and has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Acting upon the information, Meena’s relatives arrived at GMCH on the same day evening. Sachin told them that Meena has hanged herself with a scarf, therefore, he admitted her for treatment. When the relatives inquire about the patient in the GMCH, the doctors informed them that she has already died at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an offence of abetting Meena to commit suicide against her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law Sindhu Shirsaat. Further investigation is on by assistant inspector Gautam Wavle.