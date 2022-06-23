3 booked for demanding Swift car in dowry

Aurangabad, June 23:

Sillod police have booked the husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law of a woman for torturing her on the pretext that her parents had not given gold in the marriage and hence she should bring money from them to buy a Swift car.

Complainant Deepali Siddhant Suradkar (22, Aurangabad, presently living in Sillod) in her complaint said, her husband Siddhant Rajendra Suradkar, his mother Mangalbai, and sister Rajashree (all residents of Snehnagar, Sillod) used to torture her since her marriage in 2016. They used to tell her that her parents had not given her gold in the marriage and hence she should bring money from them to buy a Swift car. Fed up with constant torture, Deepali lodged a complaint with Sillod police station on Wednesday.