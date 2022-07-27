3 colleges appear for hearing in Bamu

Auangabad, July 27:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has placed six colleges under the ‘no admissions’ category for not following the norms.

The university will put five more colleges in this category in the coming days for the lack of infrastructure, facilities and approved staff. Before taking final action, the university asked the college to remain present for the hearing on the given date.

Following this, three college representatives were present for the hearing before vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Wednesday.

Top officers of Bamu were also present in the hearing. Also, 12 more colleges are under scanner within the university’s jurisdiction. All eyes are on what action is taken against the colleges.