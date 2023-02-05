Actor Darsheel Safary flags off school children's Fun Run Marathon in Siliguri

Darsheel Safary, the child actor of Aamir Khan starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', on Sunday flagged off the 'Fun Run Marathon', organized by Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

The marathon-- Fun Run 2023- For Good Health and Well Being-- was organized by Siliguri Metropolitan Police in association with Modi Public School at Uttarayon Township, Siliguri.

Actor Darsheel Safary, participating as chief guest along with Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi, flagged off the marathon, with over a thousand children participating in the marathon.

"This is a great initiative by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police and the Modi public school to have this fun run," Darsheel told ANI.

He said that a fitness fun run is a requirement as everyone including him got lazy after the pandemic. "It is very exciting to see children participating in the marathon," he added.

Commenced from 'Uttarayon', the marathon will be a run of 1.5 km, 3 km, and 5 km in three divisions.

Students from different schools in Siliguri participated in this marathon race.

( With inputs from ANI )

