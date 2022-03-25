3 corona patients found on Friday

Aurangabad, March 24:

In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Three patients were found in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Friday

Positive Patients: 03 (City 03 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,752

Patients discharged: 08 (City 06 rural 02)

Total discharged: 1,66,000

Active patients: 20

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 49,86,583

First Dose: 28,95,439

Second Dose: 20,47,614

Precaution Dose: 43,510