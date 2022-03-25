3 corona patients found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 25, 2022 10:55 PM2022-03-25T22:55:02+5:302022-03-25T22:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 24:
In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Three patients were found in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Friday
Positive Patients: 03 (City 03 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,752
Patients discharged: 08 (City 06 rural 02)
Total discharged: 1,66,000
Active patients: 20
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Friday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 49,86,583
First Dose: 28,95,439
Second Dose: 20,47,614
Precaution Dose: 43,510