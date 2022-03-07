3 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, March 3:

In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ajabnagar, other (One each) while one patient found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Monday, March 7

Positive Patients: 03 (City 02 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,683

Patients discharged: 11 (City 08 rural 03)

Total discharged: 1,65,898

Active patients: 53

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 47,55,232

First Dose: 28,54,768

Second Dose: 18,61,253

Precaution Dose: 39,211