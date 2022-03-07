3 corona patients reported on Monday
Published: March 7, 2022
Aurangabad, March 3: In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer ...
In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ajabnagar, other (One each) while one patient found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Monday, March 7
Positive Patients: 03 (City 02 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,683
Patients discharged: 11 (City 08 rural 03)
Total discharged: 1,65,898
Active patients: 53
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 47,55,232
First Dose: 28,54,768
Second Dose: 18,61,253
Precaution Dose: 39,211